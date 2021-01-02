Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Morrow County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — A man is dead following a crash in Morrow County, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened Sunday, January 31, just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 71 just north of mile post 156 in Perry Township.

Troopers said a 2017 Buick Encore went off the road, hit a cable barrier in the median and then swerved back into the road, hitting a semi-truck. The Buick then spun in the roadway, hit the guardrail on the other side of the road.

Investigators said 57-year-old James Woods of Cleveland flew out of his car.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other people in his vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Two other cars were hit by debris. A person inside one of those cars was hurt but refused treatment at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Woods was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.