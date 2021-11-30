Deadly Columbus paint plant explosion caused by equipment malfunction; deemed accidental

The Columbus Division of Fire said there is no evidence of any criminal or intentional act and deemed the explosion accidental.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An equipment malfunction caused the deadly explosion at a Columbus paint plant back in April, investigators said Tuesday, deeming the incident an accident.

Roughly 40 workers were inside the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility on Leonard Avenue when a large explosion erupted from the building shortly after midnight on April 8, killing a 44-year-old man and sending eight other people to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators with the Columbus Division of Fire, Occupational Safety Health Administration, National Chemical Safety Board and Ohio EPA determined the explosion was caused by a chemical reaction after an agitator used to cool the products by mixing them stopped working.

As the chemicals mixed, they heated and pressurized the tank, investigators found. As a result, a highly flammable gas filled the kettle room and caused the explosion.

In the seven months since the incident, community members with the North Central Area Commission and other organizations have demanded answers and accountability from leaders at the plant.