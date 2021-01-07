New documents reveal other injuries in Yenkin-Majestic plant explosion

Documents obtained from the Ohio EPA reveal there were extended hospital stays and other injuries, in addition to the one death, after the spring fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The spring explosion and fire at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation in April had a more extensive impact than was originally publicly known, according to newly obtained documents.

In a report to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency dated roughly two weeks after the fire, Yenkin-Majestic detailed the injuries and cleanup efforts.

The report shows, along with the one man killed, three other people had extended hospital stays, and four others suffered less serious injuries.

The document also lists 22 substances potentially involved in the incident but points out that there was no known hazard to human health or the environment.

And the fire burned for around 12 hours and took an estimated 350,000 gallons of water to extinguish.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation is still underway.

Yenkin-Majestic released a statement to 10TV:

The Yenkin-Majestic family continues to remember our lost colleague and those who were injured in the tragic April 8th accident. We are grateful that none of our employees remain hospitalized.

The Company continues to support investigations into the cause of the accident, which remains unknown at this time. We have worked closely with local and state agencies, and the accident site remains controlled by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

We have worked closely with environmental regulators including Ohio and U.S. EPA to remain compliant with all requirements, including the proper handling and disposal of waste. Immediate post-accident cleanup operations were performed by licensed contractors, including environmental monitoring that was negative for off-site impacts.

Building excavation and equipment recovery operations at the resin plant where the accident occurred will soon begin by third-party professionals under the supervision of the CSB and OSHA, following all necessary health and safety protocols.

Calling Columbus our home for 101 years, the Yenkin-Majestic Paint Corporation has now entered its post-accident business recovery phase. Limited paint manufacturing operations have resumed onsite, and our resin manufacturing has been shifted to contract manufacturers at other locations throughout North America.