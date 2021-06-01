Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Delaware County

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Granville Street.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Delaware County Tuesday morning, according to the Delaware Post with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on East Granville Street near Hawthorne Road in Sunbury.

A Chevrolet Silverado was going northwest on E. Granville Street when Nancy L. Peet, 68, of Sunbury was walking westbound on E. Granville Street and struck head-on by the Silverado. Peet was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene. He was treated by the Delaware County EMS and not injured.

State Route 37 was closed in both directions between Joe Walker Road and State Route 605 and has since reopened.