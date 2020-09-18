COTA to increase hours, restore lines on Sept. 21

COTA had several lines reduced or suspended as many customers were furloughed or working remotely at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Central Ohio Transit Authority will be launching new service on Sept. 21 as more Ohioans are returning to work.

COTA had several lines reduced or suspended as many customers were furloughed or working remotely at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new service improvements include:

Expanded service hours: Most lines will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week

Increased frequency: COTA will provide 10-minute frequency during peak hours on high-ridership lines 1, 2, 10 and CMAX

Crosstown line improvement: COTA will increase frequency on several lines from 60 minutes to 30 minutes

Restored transit lines: COTA will restore Line 21 (Hilliard Rome) and 25 (Brice)

COTA will also launch an on-demand service in northeast Franklin County where customers can hail a bus via the COTA app to be picked up at the nearest transit stop.

To ensure social distancing, COTA vehicles are limited to 20 customers. They are also required to wear masks while onboard any COTA vehicle.