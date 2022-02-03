Coroner: No foul play suspected in death of man found dead in west Columbus

Scott Federer, 52, was reported missing on Jan. 12 when police said he left Mount Carmel East hospital and found dead on Feb. 28.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The man who was found dead in west Columbus earlier this year died of natural causes, according to the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

Scott Federer, 52, was reported missing on Jan. 12 when police said he left Mount Carmel East hospital.

Federer's husband, Stephen Lydick, told 10TV in March that Federer had COVID-19 at the time of his disappearance.

Police said Federer left the hospital by himself, although Lydick had plans to pick him up later that evening.

Federer was found on Feb. 28 in the 3900 block of West Broad Street in between a storage facility and a car dealership.