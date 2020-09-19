Columbus Zoo announces names of red panda cub twins

The zoo says it announced the names in honor of International Red Panda Day.

The Columbus Zoo announced the names of new red panda cub twins Saturday.

The twins, a female named Santi and a male named Bandit, were born on June 13 to their mother Dora and father Gen Tso. Donors to the zoo were allowed to name the cubs.

Santi was named by Terri and Ron Greenbaum. The pair chose the name with a focus on calmness, serenity and beauty. According to the zoo, the couple also wanted to give the female cub name that with its species and native Himalayan region. In the Nepali language, Santi's name means peace.

The zoo says another donor, who chose to remain anonymous, decided on the name Bandit for the male cub because the red panda has dark markings on its face that give the appearance of a small mask. The donor's favorite animal also happens to be the red panda.