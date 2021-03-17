Columbus Zoo announces birth of a pygmy slow loris

The animal was born Wednesday, Feb. 24 to 9-year-old mother Gouda and 9-year-old father Muenster.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a pygmy slow loris.

Zoo News: A pygmy slow loris was born on February 24 to 9-year-old mom, Gouda, and 9-year-old father, Muenster. The baby loris is doing well and behind the scenes with mom and dad. The sex of the baby will be determined once it becomes more independent in about six months. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/hIqLXfwGg1 — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) March 17, 2021

The pygmy slow loris is a nocturnal prosimian (primitive primate) that lives in Southeast Asia and southern China.

The zoo says they are considered an opportunistic omnivore, meaning they aren’t picky.

The pygmy slow loris eats everything from fruits to small insects.

The zoo says the baby pygmy slow loris is doing well and currently behind the scenes with its parents.

The sex of the baby will be determined in about six months once the baby becomes more independent.