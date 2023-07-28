Columbus trailblazer to be honored at Lincoln Theatre

"He is our best example, I think, of what we stand for, as a city," explained Shelbi Toone, the Poindexter Village Project Manager.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The "stars" will be out Saturday as the Lincoln Theatre Association hosts its annual Walk of Fame induction ceremony.

There are two new names being added to memorialize a pair of community leaders whose contributions to Columbus through their professional careers helped create the firm foundation of our city.

One of them is Reverend James Preston Poindexter.

The names of Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman or even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stand out to most Americans as outstanding and distinguished Black leaders.

Perhaps, just as influential in the 1800s, was Columbus’ own Reverend Poindexter.

"He is our best example, I think, of what we stand for, as a city," explained Shelbi Toone, the Poindexter Village Project Manager.

Poindexter was a highly respected political and social justice leader in Columbus with influence across the state and the nation.

His dedication to social causes created a solid foundation for future generations. With his footprint still visible across the city some 83 years after his death.

"The rich history in which he represents is the people in the community that still stands today to serve this legacy," Toone said.

In the King-Lincoln Bronzeville neighborhood, a historical marker sits outside Columbus' oldest black Baptist church, Second Baptist Church, where inside Poindexter served as pastor for 40 years.

Providing food for the soul and a way to freedom as a "conductor" on the underground railroad, helping runaway slaves escape to Canada – risking imprisonment and fines.

In addition to being a champion of freedom, Poindexter was also a pioneer for change - a true trailblazer.

The first Black member of Columbus City Council, the Republican party's first Black nominee for public office in Ohio and the first Black member of the Columbus board of education, where he served for 10 years.

He eventually sued the district to get schools integrated.

"Here's someone who has contributed so greatly to the fabric of our state and our nation," said Senator Hearcel F. Craig (D-Columbus).

Poindexter’s worked paved the way for many, including Craig.

“To honor him is the right and the just thing to do," Craig said.

A reverend and politician, much like Poindexter, Craig has pushed to preserve Poindexter’s history in many ways.

Most notably – protecting Poindexter Village. One of the first affordable public housing complexes in both the city and nation – named after Poindexter to memoralize his life work.

“Much of everything that i will ever be came out of that community. It has so much history. And so, you know, it is vital that we continue history. We do it in a way that that is authentic, and legitimate and, and, and with fashion so that young people and others understand the real significance of that community," Craig said.

A community reflecting the unbowed spirit of Reverend Poindexter. A life that continues to connect communities and generations.

The Ohio History Connection, with help from the James Preston Poindexter Foundation, are working to make the remaining two Poindexter Village buildings central Ohio’s first African American museum and cultural center.