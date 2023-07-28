City orders troubled west Columbus Greyhound station to relocate

The city says the bus station has 20 days to relocate or correct the alleged violations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has ordered a troubled Greyhound bus station on the west side to relocate.

The bus station has been on Wilson Road since the end of June, but police have responded to at least 14 incidents at the location.

The terminal "goes beyond what is allowed" and "would require a traffic study at a minimum," according to Anthony Celebrezze III, the deputy director for the Department of Building and Zoning Services.

The department issued orders from both Code Enforcement and Building confirming that the current use of the facility is not permissible and was not approved.

"We believe this is not the right location for them to use as they intended. We are encouraging them to find an alternative location," Celebrezze said.

Business owners and residents who live near the station have previously said the buses have been blocking adjacent streets and people camping out on the ground, making them feel unsafe.

The city says the bus station has 20 days to relocate or correct the alleged zoning violations, which are:

The current use of the property is more intense then the initial project description.

Interior lobby customer seating and the exterior customer seating has been increased to allow for more customers then originally indicated on the approved plan.

The wood fence screening initially indicated on the site plan for Council Variance V86-1178 is damaged and/or is missing sections/material.

The site does not conform to the required (9) parking spaces. This includes the lack of the required ADA parking space, lack of required parking spaces, and all parking lot striping.

The ground graphic along Wilson Rd. is not indicated on the approved site plan.

The placement and use of the Portable Building used for bathrooms is not indicated on the approved site plan.

Motor vehicle pick-up and drop-off location is not indicated on the approved site plan. The current location used onsite is within a maneuvering/circulation area.

In addition to the Zoning Code violations, there are also three Graphics Code violations and a Columbus City Code violation, listed below, as well as a Columbus Building Code and Ohio Building Code violation for "occupying without a certificate of occupancy."

The fascia/trim on the main structure is damaged, bent, and/or detaching from the structure.

The graphics/sign upon the canopy reading "BUS TERMINAL" requires a Certificate of Zoning Clearance.

An installation permit is required for the installation of the graphic/sign on the canopy reading "BUS TERMINAL".

The on premises ground signs used to identify or provide direction within the parking lot require review and approval by the graphics commission.

For all the non-Zoning violations, the owners have 30 days to rectify the items identified.

