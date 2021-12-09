City of Columbus reaches $5.75M settlement with people injured during 2020 protests

The city also said it will permanently agree to not use many non-lethal but dangerous weapons against non-violent protesters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus announced Thursday it has reached a $5.75 million settlement agreement with protesters injured in the summer of 2020.

The downtown protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

A federal lawsuit describes peaceful demonstrators and bystanders being beaten, fired on with wooden and rubber bullets, and unlawfully arrested during protests in late May and June.

In the lawsuit, at least three protesters said they were treated for broken bones.

“During the protests in Columbus, some plaintiffs were significantly injured. Therefore, it's incumbent upon the City to accept responsibility and pay restitution," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein wrote in a release.

In a preliminary injunction in April, a federal judge ordered Columbus police to stop using tear gas, pepper spray, flash-bang grenades, rubber bullets, wooden pellets, batons, body slams, pushing or pulling, or kettling on nonviolent protesters to disperse them including to clear streets or sidewalks. As part of the announced settlement, the city said it would agree to a permanent injunction.

"Many Columbus Division of Police officers did perform their jobs professionally during that time, but this litigation highlighted serious issues that must be addressed," Klein said.

Attorney John Marshall, a lead attorney for the protesters in the lawsuit, said, “The injunction mandates that peaceful protestors on city streets and sidewalks cannot be subjected to uses of force, arrests, or dispersal orders except in extraordinary circumstances. It also includes special protections for street medics, reporters, and legal observers.”

The settlement amount would come from the city's general fund account, if approved by Columbus City Council.

