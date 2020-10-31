Columbus radio station CD102.5 moving to online-only

In a statement on Saturday, the station said it was not able to reach an agreement with the owner of the FCC license for the frequency.

Listeners to Columbus alternative music on the radio station CD102.5 will only be able to hear the station online starting Nov. 1 at 12:01 a.m.

CD102.5 started in 1990, as CD101, which could be heard on 101.1 on FM radios.

After a sale, the station moved to 102.5 in 2010.

"As we move exclusively to the digital realm, we will have more freedom to play the music that YOU want to hear—to promote local artists, to engage with the community, and to do all of the things that we’ve always done—but better," the station said ina statement.