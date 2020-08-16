Columbus police looking for suspect who robbed GameStop store at gunpoint

Police say the suspect demanded cash from an employee at the GameStop store on West Broad Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for a suspect in a robbery that took place in last month.

On July 21, police say the suspect entered the Game Stop located in the 3900 block of West Broad Street.

The suspect walked around while several customers were inside the store.

According to police, the suspect walked up to the cash register when customers left and pointed a handgun at the assistant manager.

The suspect then demanded all of the cash from the register.

After the assistant manager opened the register, the suspect hit him on the back of the head with the handgun, took the cash and left the store.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black mask, grey Adidas sweatshirt and grey pants. He was armed with a two-toned black and green small framed semi-automatic handgun.