Columbus Police, OHSP search for person who fled vehicle during car chase

Columbus Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for a person who they said abandoned their car on Interstate 70

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are searching for a person who they say abandoned their car on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, OSHP called them after a Honda CRV fled from them on I-70 eastbound at I-270 on the west side. Police say they got involved with the chase on I-270.

At some point during the chase, a person ran from the car and hid at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Parking Garage.

Police and troopers were seen surrounding the garage.

There is no word yet on any arrests or why that person left their car.

Police said there is no lockdown at the hospital at this time.