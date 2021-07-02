Columbus police looking for 11-year-old boy missing from Hilltop area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who is missing from the Hilltop area.
Police say Zion Barnett was last seen in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Barnett is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and a right front chipped tooth.
Police did not provide a description of the clothes he could be wearing.
Anyone with information on Barnett's whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.