Columbus police looking for 11-year-old boy missing from Hilltop area

Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who is missing from the Hilltop area.

Police say Zion Barnett was last seen in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Barnett is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and a right front chipped tooth.

Police did not provide a description of the clothes he could be wearing.

Anyone with information on Barnett's whereabouts is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.