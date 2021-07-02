Columbus police looking for 11-year-old boy missing from Hilltop area

Police say Zion Barnett was last seen in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are looking for an 11-year-old boy who is missing from the Hilltop area.

Police say Zion Barnett was last seen in the area of North Wheatland Avenue and West Broad Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Barnett is 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown eyes and a right front chipped tooth.

Police did not provide a description of the clothes he could be wearing.