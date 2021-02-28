Columbus police investigating after shot fired into vehicle on I-670 near downtown

According to police, around 10:15 p.m. three people, two adults and a 1-year-old girl, were inside a vehicle traveling west on I-670 near Neil Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating after a shot was fired into a vehicle on Saturday night near downtown.

They saw two vehicles, a silver Dodge Charger and a dark colored SUV, drive past them at a high rate of speed.

The adults then heard four to five gunshots. One of the bullets went through their vehicle's front windshield. No one was hit by the bullet.

There's no description for any of the people who fired the shots.