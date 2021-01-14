Columbus man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography photos, videos

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and destroying evidence on Wednesday.
U.S. attorney David DeVillers says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in September 2019 about more than 300 files of child pornography associated with an online account of 47-year-old Christopher Bouffard.
In January 2020, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at Bouffard's home and vehicle.
While officials were serving the warrant, Bouffard tried to break his cell phone and got into a physical struggle with an agent.
Forensic examinations on Bouffard's electronic devices showed more than 100 child pornography videos.
A search warrant for one of Bouffard's online accounts revealed additional child pornography and more than 400 images.
Bouffard was previously convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child in Michigan in 2006.
The parties involved are recommending a prison sentence between 121 to 135 months in prison.