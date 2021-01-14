Columbus man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography photos, videos

Officials say Christopher Bouffard possessed more than 400 images of child pornography on one of his online accounts.

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and destroying evidence on Wednesday.

U.S. attorney David DeVillers says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in September 2019 about more than 300 files of child pornography associated with an online account of 47-year-old Christopher Bouffard.

In January 2020, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at Bouffard's home and vehicle.

While officials were serving the warrant, Bouffard tried to break his cell phone and got into a physical struggle with an agent.

Forensic examinations on Bouffard's electronic devices showed more than 100 child pornography videos.

A search warrant for one of Bouffard's online accounts revealed additional child pornography and more than 400 images.

Bouffard was previously convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child in Michigan in 2006.