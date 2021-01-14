x
Columbus man pleads guilty to possessing hundreds of child pornography photos, videos

Officials say Christopher Bouffard possessed more than 400 images of child pornography on one of his online accounts.
Credit: Butler County Jail

A Columbus man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and destroying evidence on Wednesday.

U.S. attorney David DeVillers says the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report in September 2019 about more than 300 files of child pornography associated with an online account of 47-year-old Christopher Bouffard.

In January 2020, law enforcement officials served a search warrant at Bouffard's home and vehicle.

While officials were serving the warrant, Bouffard tried to break his cell phone and got into a physical struggle with an agent.

Forensic examinations on Bouffard's electronic devices showed more than 100 child pornography videos.

A search warrant for one of Bouffard's online accounts revealed additional child pornography and more than 400 images.

Bouffard was previously convicted of multiple sex crimes against a child in Michigan in 2006.

The parties involved are recommending a prison sentence between 121 to 135 months in prison.