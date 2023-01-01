Columbus hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

One of the first newborn babies welcomed into 2023 in Columbus was born at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As many are celebrating a new year with family and friends, others are celebrating a new member of their family!

The hospital staff shared that Owen James Daniels was born at 12:19 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Owen's parents, Erin and Andrew Daniels of Delaware, are tired but thrilled to welcome their second child, according to a statement from a hospital spokesperson.

Another one of the first 2023 babies in Columbus was born at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Sterling Gray was welcomed into the world by parents Dominic and Grace Gray. Sterling arrived at 1:14 a.m.