Columbus Crew SC reveal new logo, drop 'Crew' from name

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew SC announced a rebrand is coming for the club.

The club told 10TV's Dom Tiberi it has dropped "Crew" from its name and will now be called "Columbus SC"

In addition to the name change, the club revealed its new logo which shows "Crew" with 96 in the middle. The logo is on a black background with the text in yellow.

The club told Tiberi the logo is part of a package that is coming out soon.

The name "Crew" along with the black and gold colors will still be a part of the team, the club told Tiberi.

The Crew changed its logo in 2014 to what it is now with an outer circle with "Columbus" on top and "Crew SC" on the bottom. The inner-circle shows "96" which represents the year the club was founded.

