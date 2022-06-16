Our question to Columbus city leaders: What did you learn?

After a week of storms, power outages, heat and violence, 10TV asked city leaders to look back on their choices.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus went from heavy storms, that led to massive outages in oppressive heat, and then violence at a cooling center.

On Thursday, 10TV asked Mayor Andrew Ginther what he learned from the week.

“Well clearly that we need to do a better job of communicating with the public on the front end and we're going to be working with American Electric Power so we can come up with some more proactive communication strategies,” said Mayor Ginther.

10TV also asked Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts of the Columbus Division of Police the same question.

“I don't think we've done anything that we would've done differently. Like I said we're putting officers where they need to be and as crime happens, or as a trend starts to happen, we'll redirect officers where we think they should be,” Potts said.

When asked if Columbus police added extra officers to the Glenwood Community Center, where Wednesday night's shooting took place, Assistant Chief Potts said “no,” but the department did ask officers who were already there to keep going back.

“We redirected our patrols, making sure that officers are checking into the rec centers. Now that we have cooling centers, of course, with a higher population, we want to make sure that officers are checking it more and those are some of the things that we've been doing and we just make sure that they're actively doing those now moving forward,” she said.