'It's not an easy decision': Hilliard honors police chief during retirement

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard police officers lined the walkway to the flagpole outside the Safety Services Building on Friday to honor retiring Police Chief Eric Grile.

After 29 years in law enforcement, with six of those years being in Hilliard, Friday was Grile's last day. Grile spent the last year as the department's chief.

Grile teared up as he thanked the department, Hilliard city leaders, and his family for their support.

“It's not an easy decision, especially when you work with the caliber of people that are here in Hilliard. They extended me the honor to earn their trust. That developed very deep relationships with a lot of people. That's what makes it tough,” Grile said.

On Monday, former Columbus Police Interim Chief Mike Woods will be officially sworn in as chief.