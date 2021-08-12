Columbus agrees to participate in $809 million settlement agreement with state against opioid distributors

The city's attorney says the three distributors would pay the state approximately $809 million to treatment and prevention programs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus has announced it will participate in a settlement agreement in connection to a legal battle with three large opioid distributors on Thursday.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein says the city is participating in the "OneOhio" settlement agreement, which is a statewide effort for cities banding together to resolve litigation between Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

Klein says the opioid crisis is worsening and Ohioans need help now.

"No amount would replace the lives lost to this epidemic, but banding together with other communities across the state will allow us to secure the critical resources we need to continue battling this crisis here in Columbus," Klein said.

Under the settlement terms, Klein says the three distributors would pay the state approximately $809 million to treatment and prevention programs that are proven to effectively mitigate the opioid crisis in the state.

“While there is no amount of money that will heal those who lost a loved one to addiction, this settlement will help us get more people into treatment and increase prevention efforts,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

Last month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the three distributors and Johnson & Johnson agreed to a $26 billion nationwide settlement for their roles in the opioid epidemic.

Klein says if 95% of Ohio communities opt-in the deal, those funds will become available to meet the needs for relief from the opioid crisis.

As part of the agreement, distributors will undergo mandated industry reforms to prevent further harm to our communities.