Woman dies after northeast Columbus hit-and-run

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for information on a hit-and-run incident on Morse Road Sunday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One woman has died after a hit-and-run incident in northeast Columbus left her severely injured Sunday night.

Alexis Wolfe, 37, was struck while attempting to cross Morse Road at approximately 8:38 p.m., near the intersection of Dunbridge Street. The vehicle continued to drive eastbound without stopping, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Wolfe was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the incident.