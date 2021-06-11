Central Ohio in serious need for blood donations

Central Ohio Trauma System says some hospitals in the area are reaching critical shortages and may have to take steps to conserve the blood they have.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio is in urgent need of blood donations, according to the Central Ohio Trauma System.

The organization says due to fewer blood donations during the pandemic and the rise in demand as people get back to normal activities, the country is in a blood shortage.

In central Ohio, some hospitals are reaching critical shortages and soon may have to take steps to conserve the blood they have.

The donated blood is used for many conditions and procedures like surgeries, organ transplants, pregnancy complications, traumatic injuries and other situations.

The organization is asking regular blood donors to donate again.