Central Ohio firefighters create conference to help break stigma on mental health

Firefighters from several local departments joined together to create the Phoenix Project conference, which will be held at One Church in Gahanna on May 5.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some central Ohio first responders have banded together to create a conference aimed at helping others find a path to better mental and physical health.

The Phoenix Project came about after a group of first responders in the area came forward with goals of breaking the stigma placed on mental health, sharing resources and financially supporting non-profit organizations that help first responders.

Violet Township Fire Lieutenant Barry Wright said a similar project, Save A Warrior, helped save him.

“You can't help other people if you aren't right,” Wright said. “You kind of have to be a robot when you walk in the firehouse, that's the way we were brought up. In reality, we are humans and that's not how that works.”

A few years ago he realized the job had taken a toll on his mental health.

“We don't ever want to help ourselves. We are not in the business to help ourselves."

After trying six different programs, he found Save A Warrior.

“Years ago when I was having struggles, [my kids] would ask my wife, 'which dad is coming home? Have you talked to dad, which dad is coming home today?'” he explained.

To help improve his mental health, he obtained a service dog, Rafy, who spends the day at the firehouse with him.

“To actually have a service animal available in the firehouse, I don't know of any,” he said.

Rafy and Wright are now trying to help others.

“Rising from the ashes and the Phoenix was important to us,” Wright explained when asked how the name came about.

Registration is open to any local firefighter, law enforcement officer or dispatcher and costs $50. Registration can be accessed here.