Community members react to murder charges against former deputy Jason Meade

Murder charges were filed Thursday against former Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy Jason Meade for the shooting death of Casey Goodson, Jr.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. was closely followed by many across central Ohio.

On Thursday, former Franklin County Sheriff's deputy Jason Meade was charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting.

As a little closure comes for Goodson's family, the group Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children says this is also a beginning.

“It isn't until after the actual justice has been served that you can go into grieving mode, which is a whole other layer to this journey,” said Malissa Thomas St. Clair, the founder of the organization. “When you are a mother and we lose a child, you only have moments to be able to grieve because you instantly going to fight mode you instantly going to I've got to get justice.”

Thomas St. Clair says she and other mothers in her organization were "elated" to hear the news, but many are still waiting.

“When a family or a mother sees another family get justice, they by nature are happy for that family, but there's a part of them that has the ‘I can't wait for my moment as well,’” said Thomas St. Clair.

The mothers in Thomas St. Clair's organization say this case has been difficult to watch unfold over the past year because everyone has an opinion.

“Whether it's by a badge or by a community member, there is a mother that suffers regardless and that mother deserves to have the compassion and that mother deserves to have the support,” she said.

The local chapter of the NAACP has also released a statement, saying "we applaud the grand jury, and justice will not be served until Jason Meade is sentenced to the maximum extent of the law."