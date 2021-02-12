Family of Casey Goodson Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit against Jason Meade, Franklin County

Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide for the death of Goodson.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. announced a federal civil lawsuit against Franklin County and one of its former sheriff's deputies on Thursday.

The announcement comes hours after murder charges were filed against Meade for the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4 of last year. Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide connected to the shooting.

"I'm overwhelmed with joy, my emotions are everywhere," Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, said in response to the indictment. "We did it... We are fully aware that this is only the beginning of the fight."

The lawsuit claims Meade targeted, pursued and fatally shot Goodson from behind while he was walking into his own home. Simultaneously, it alleges Franklin County is responsible for employing, training and supervising Meade leading up to the shooting.

The lawsuit claims excessive force and wrongful death were both factors in the shooting.

Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force the day he shot Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search.

An autopsy shows Goodson was shot six times in the back as he entered a home on Dec. 4. At the time, Goodson was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches and a gun, which his family confirmed he was licensed to carry.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meade was placed on administrative leave after the shooting before leaving the sheriff’s office on disability retirement in July. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday.

In response to the indictment, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said he plans to have his staff members review the independent investigation once it becomes available as an effort to learn and grow as an agency.

You can read his full statement below: