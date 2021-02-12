Family of Casey Goodson Jr. files wrongful death lawsuit against Jason Meade, Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of Casey Goodson Jr. announced a federal civil lawsuit against Franklin County and one of its former sheriff's deputies on Thursday.
The announcement comes hours after murder charges were filed against Meade for the shooting death of Goodson on Dec. 4 of last year. Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide connected to the shooting.
"I'm overwhelmed with joy, my emotions are everywhere," Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, said in response to the indictment. "We did it... We are fully aware that this is only the beginning of the fight."
The lawsuit claims Meade targeted, pursued and fatally shot Goodson from behind while he was walking into his own home. Simultaneously, it alleges Franklin County is responsible for employing, training and supervising Meade leading up to the shooting.
The lawsuit claims excessive force and wrongful death were both factors in the shooting.
Meade, a 17-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, was finishing up an unsuccessful search for a fugitive with the U.S. Marshals Office fugitive task force the day he shot Goodson, who was not the subject of the fugitive search.
An autopsy shows Goodson was shot six times in the back as he entered a home on Dec. 4. At the time, Goodson was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches and a gun, which his family confirmed he was licensed to carry.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meade was placed on administrative leave after the shooting before leaving the sheriff’s office on disability retirement in July. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Friday.
In response to the indictment, Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said he plans to have his staff members review the independent investigation once it becomes available as an effort to learn and grow as an agency.
You can read his full statement below:
“After the grand jury indictment today, I’ve reminded my staff that while everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the standards for being a Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy must be even higher than that of our criminal justice system. As law enforcement officers we must meet this higher standard because of the immense trust we ask the community to place in us. It’s vital to maintain that trust, which is why I’ve tasked members of my staff to review the facts from the independent investigation when we’re able to fully access them and determine how this agency can best learn from this tragedy. This office has a professional obligation to do everything in its power to ensure the community and our deputies are kept safe. As I’ve said from the very beginning, I pray for everyone involved in this tragedy.”