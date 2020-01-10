Cold weather is bringing out some unwanted guests

If the thought of cold weather bugs you get ready to be bugged some more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If the thought of cold weather bugs you get ready to be bugged some more. Now that the weather is starting to cool down, some unwanted guests are looking to move in with you and you may not even know it. Stink bugs, spiders, silver fish...these are insects that are looking to get out of the cold and pest control companies are already getting calls from people who are finding them in their homes.

Kurt Scherzinger says, "Once it starts getting colder, they start to seek shelter." Scherzinger is a pest control expert. He says insects are now trying to find cracks and holes in your home so they can enter to stay warm. And once they are inside they will get into your plants, your attic and other hiding spots to stay safe. Scherzinger says they will come out of hiding though, because once they get in they still want to get out. "A lot of times you'll find them at windows and doors because light equals outside to insects."