Body found inside bin at Alum Creek Lake identified as 37-year-old Columbus man

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body that was found in a plastic bin at Alum Creek Lake on Monday.

The body was identified as 37-year-old Timothy Robert Marcum of Columbus.

The sheriff's office said Marcum was identified through fingerprints.

Authorities were first called to the area north of Cheshire Road and east of Africa Road at around 8:30 a.m. after a kayaker found the bin and reported what was believed to be a human leg inside.

The sheriff's office said the kayaker was picking up trash and debris when he spotted the bin.

Crews worked into the early afternoon Monday to recover the bin from the water.

Though the final autopsy report will not be completed for several weeks, the sheriff's office said initial findings indicate the cause of death as an apparent gunshot wound.

“We extend our condolences to the family and commit our energy and full resources to solve this case,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.