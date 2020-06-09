Man dies after being found injured at Bicentennial Park; suspect arrested

When officers found the man, he was bleeding from multiple wounds.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man is dead after he was found injured Sunday morning at Bicentennial Park. A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Patrol officers were near the park just after 2 a.m. when they were flagged down by a concerned citizen to check on the victim, who was lying on the ground and not moving.

The victim was not moving, so the officers began giving him CPR.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.

Police arrested Emmanuel Bridges in connection with the incident. He's charged with murder.

The victim's name has not yet been released.