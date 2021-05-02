Attorney for former Columbus officer Adam Coy speaks ahead of Friday's arraignment

Adam Coy was indicted on four charges in the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill on Dec. 22.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy, who was indicted on Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Andre' Hill in December, is set to be arraigned on Friday.

During an interview with CBS, Coy's attorney Mark Collins said he was not surprised by the indictment but was surprised by the charges.

"It's a little inconsistent that the grand jury no-billed a purposeful murder, but yet came back with an indictment on the felony murder," Collins said.

Coy was indicted on four charges: murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty.

Collins argues the body camera footage does not tell the whole story. He claims when Hill was holding up his cell phone in his left hand, his right hand was down low.

"So my client, based on his 19 years of training, thought the cell phone was a diversionary tactic so my client's eyes were trained on the right hand that was hidden," Collins said.

Collins says Coy believed a silver revolver was in Hill's right hand. Collins says that silver object turned out to be keys.

Coy gave Hill commands that Hill did not respond to, according to Collins.

"Prior to what you see on the video he spoke to him once initially and then he gave some commands two other times which were ignored," Collins said.

Regarding Coy not rendering aid to Hill, Collins says Coy was never trained to do so.

"They are not trained to do any type of resuscitation with someone with a chest wound, they are not trained to do any of that type of stuff, they are not even trained on CPR," collins said