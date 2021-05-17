Answering your questions about addiction and mental health in a post-pandemic world

10TV’s Andrew Kinsey is discussing addiction, recovery and mental health with Dr. Megan Schabbing, a psychiatrist with OhioHealth.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As more people are vaccinated and health orders begin to lift, many are looking toward the light at the end of a very long pandemic tunnel.

But even as life returns to normal, the lasting impacts of the pandemic will still be felt by those mourning the loss of a loved one, suffering from depression and, for some, coping with addiction.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, which lands in May, 10TV’s Andrew Kinsey is sitting down with Dr. Megan Schabbing, a psychiatrist from OhioHealth. Together, they will discuss the signs and symptoms of addiction, recovery, and mental health in a post-pandemic world.

You can watch the full interview on the 10TV Facebook page, beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.