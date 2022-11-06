As Alum Creek Marina opens, state park leaders remind boaters of water safety

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to keep safety front in mind when hitting the water, with the opening of the new Alum Creek Marina.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — The two latest water deaths at Alum Creek are really bringing home the importance of water safety, just in time for Alum “Creekend.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources wants everyone to keep safety front in mind when hitting the water, with the opening of the new Alum Creek Marina.

“Safety, it is the most sacred thing we do - when you see officers out there and our staff out there,” said Mary Mertz of ODNR.

Before the marina ribbon cutting, ODNR and visitors took a moment of silence to acknowledge the loss of the jet skier who died Friday evening at Alum Creek.

10TV asked Mertz her top tips for water safety.

“I love the water, I grew up on the water, but you've got to respect the water, and the most important thing you can do is wear your life jacket,” Mertz said.

She suggested always going with a companion, especially kayakers, and paying attention to weather conditions.

"The conditions in a lake are much different than those in a pool. You don't get a lot of winding hitting you in your backyard, there's not a lot of current situations, and there aren't a lot of boats around, and out here it is,” said ODNR Lt. Dawn Powell.

Powell advised that everyone swim only in designated areas and to pay attention to your body, especially after a long day out on the water.

"You know your skill. Have we taken swimming lessons have we not?” Powell explained. “Just know that when you're tired, you're going to react a lot differently. You're not going to have as much energy to do what you need to do.”

She said proper hydration is key. For children, Powell suggests making sure the life vest fits their proper size and doing a “lift test.”

“The first thing we want to do is talk with a child and let them know, whatever button is there, whatever zipper is there, is important, and to do it with us so they learn,” said Powell.

"Always be aware of your surroundings, when you're turning, look behind you. That is the number one reason people have accidents because they turn in front of one another,” said Jeff Eversman of Buds-Marina Boats. Eversman reminds boaters that everyone must have a spotter, stay up-to-date with safety classes and contain a distress flag, as well as a floatable cushion incase a passenger falls overboard.