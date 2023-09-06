AEP Ohio announces possible rate increase for customers next summer

The company announced Wednesday they filed an agreement with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio that would end up increasing customers' bills. The move comes just a few months after they raised their rates by 28%.

In an email sent to AEP customers, they stated that they have taken community feedback and worked with various organizations to find the best balance of affordability while continuing to provide the resources needed to keep the power flow stable.



If their agreement is approved, AEP said the average customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would see an average annual increase of less than 1% per month beginning after June 2024.



Before approval, the agreement must be extensively reviewed by PUCO.