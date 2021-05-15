89-year-old man killed in northeast Columbus shooting

Police say officers went to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road on a report of a shooting.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 89-year-old man died after a shooting Friday in northeast Columbus.

Police say officers went to the 2300 block of Sunbury Road around 7:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found James Broskie shot. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m.

According to police, family members said Broskie suffered from dementia and was prone to violent outbursts.

Authorities say a family member was trying to calm Broskie during an outburst. Broskie then pulled out a gun. The family member and Broskie then struggled for control of the gun when it went off and Broskie was shot.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the case will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office for review.

This is the 72nd homicide of 2021 in the city of Columbus.