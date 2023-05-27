x
'Overwhelmed. Heartsick. Stressed': 80 puppies, dogs rescued from Richland County home

The Richland County Humane Society says they will be closed for the foreseeable future while they tend to the new animals.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of puppies and dogs were rescued from a home in Richland County by a local humane society Saturday morning.

The Richland County Humane Society says they rescued 80 pups from a home. One of the animals reportedly died from illness.

The animal shelter posted to Facebook saying that 15 of the puppies were still nursing. The team also removed exotic animals from the home.

“It was an absolutely disgustingly filthy environment. We have spent the last seven hours getting these dogs situated, fed, and set up here, but our work is far, far from over,” the post read in part.

The shelter is asking for $20,000 in donations this weekend to help fund care, including spay/neuter, parvo testing, vaccinations, deworming, microchipping, flea treatments and veterinarian care. 

The Richland County Humane Society says they will be closed for the foreseeable future while they tend to the new animals.

    

