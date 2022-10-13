Troopers issue 438 citations during speed, OVI enforcement on I-70

The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 392 of the 438 citations were given out for excessive speed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During a three-day project to focus on speed, use of seat belts and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued 438 citations, according to a release.

The I-70 enforcement project started Oct. 7 and concluded on Oct. 9. The patrol says 392 of the 438 citations were given out for excessive speed.

Forty citations were given for seat belt violations and six people were cited for OVI.

According to the state patrol, last year's initiative led to 297 citations being given out for speed and 21 for seat belt infractions. Five drivers were charged with OVIs in 2021.



The project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership that allows for combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing. Other state agencies participating was the Indiana State Police and Pennsylvania State Police.