4 indicted in west Columbus human trafficking, drug bust

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury indicted four people in connection to a human and drug trafficking ring in Columbus, following a yearslong investigation by an Ohio crime investigation task force.

The suspects were charged with 44 felony charges for criminal activity that occurred from 2018 to 2022.

According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received several tips about a possible human trafficking and drug trafficking ring on the city’s west side.

Investigators identified 27 possible human trafficking victims and seized five firearms, more than $200,000 worth of narcotics and $208,733 in cash.

Jami Marie Sherrill, 33, and Ezra Bowers, 45, are in custody and charged with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. Sherill faces additional charges of trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of cocaine, trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Anthony Eugene Tyrone Rogers and 36-year-old Crystal Tippie.

Anyone with information about Rogers’ or Tippie’s whereabouts can contact the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.