3 people shot, 2 fatally, inside Franklinton home

Officers took a man into custody while he was trying to break into the the back of the home.

Two people are dead and another person was injured in a shooting in the Franklinton area Sunday morning.

Columbus police say they were called to a home in the 400 block of South Glenwood Avenue, just south of Campbell Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. on a report of a break-in.

Officers took a man into custody while he was trying to break into the the back of the home.

The man told officers that a family member was dead inside the residence.

According to police, two officers went into the home and found two people with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who police initially talked to was also taken to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. He is expected to be OK.

Police have not identified the two people found dead inside the home.