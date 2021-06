Dispatchers said around 10:30 a.m. a truck hit a power line and crews are working to get it cleared up. The closure is at Alum Creek Drive and Williams Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Interstate 270 is shut down in both directions in south Columbus due to downed power lines across the freeway.

Dispatchers said around 10:30 a.m. a truck hit a power line and crews are working to get it cleared up. The closure is at Alum Creek Drive and Williams Road.

There are no injuries to report at this time.