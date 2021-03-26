22 pounds of cocaine found during investigation of drugs coming from Mexico to Columbus

The sheriff says the street value of the cocaine is $1 million.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Ten kilograms, roughly 22 pounds, of cocaine were found during an investigation into drugs being brought from Mexico to Columbus, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the investigation started in Feb. 2021.

Baldwin said 34-year-old Jose Jimenez told undercover detectives on Thursday he would distribute two kilograms, nearly 4.5 pounds, of cocaine.

He was found to have the drugs on him and charged with one count of possession of cocaine, according to Baldwin.

Detectives then obtained a search warrant for a house on Coolidge Avenue in west Columbus.

Baldwin said they found 52-year-old Alberto Nunez inside along with eight kilograms of cocaine.

Nunez was also charged with possession of cocaine.