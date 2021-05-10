Police investigating deaths of 2 men at Whitehall apartment as a murder-suicide

The Whitehall Division of Police have identified the two men who were killed in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide.

Police responded to an apartment on Bernhard Road, just west of East Main Street and South Hamilton Road, around 1:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.

Whitehall police said officers found numerous shell casings in front of the building when they arrived on the scene.

After finding more shell casing in the common hallway, officers noticed the front doors to two apartments were forced open.

In the first apartment, officers found Michael Haycook dead from an apparent gunshot wound. No one was found in the second apartment.

Officers then attempted to make contact with a third apartment and found the door was barricaded from the inside but were able to see 36-year-old Roderick Moon inside the bathroom through a window.

Whitehall police said the officers were able to enter the apartment and found Moon dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officers found two firearms in his possession.