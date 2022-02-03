Child, mother killed in Muskingum County fire

The fire started in the home around 9:30 Thursday morning.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A child and the child's mother have died following a fire at a home near Zanesville Wednesday morning, according to South Zanesville Fire Chief Russell Taylor.

Taylor said firefighters were called to the home on South Willow Drive around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived in less than six minutes to find flames and smoke coming from the house.

Taylor said people in the front yard told firefighters two people were still in the home.

The mother was found collapsed near the front door. Firefighters brought the woman out of the house and she was eventually taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Taylor said she was in critical condition when she was initially taken to the hospital. Taylor confirmed to 10TV on Friday that the mother has since passed away.

Firefighters remained on the scene for most of the day, until around 4:45 p.m, but did have to go back once because the fire rekindled Taylor said.

Another person in the home told firefighters the power went out in the home and when the mother went to check the situation in the basement, she yelled for people to get out of the home because there was a fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office.

Taylor said there was some ammunition in the home that did go off because of the fire. Some sort of tanks inside also exploded but Taylor said no one else was injured.

The child found dead in the fire has not been identified, Taylor said.