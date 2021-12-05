Franklinton shooting leaves 2 critically hurt, another injured

Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say three people were shot Tuesday night in the Franklinton area.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting near the 100 block of South Princeton Avenue just south of West Town Street around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot inside a home.

They were both taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua said officers then followed a blood trail from the home to another residence on South Princeton Avenue and found a person shot outside.

Police said the third victim was taken to the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Authorities have not yet released any suspect information.