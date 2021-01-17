16-year-old girl injured in shooting in Hilltop area

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Burgess Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop area Saturday night.

According to Columbus police, officers were called to the 200 block of South Burgess Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on a reported shooting.

The girl was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover from her injuries.

Officers said the girl told them that she was shot by an unknown, white female.