x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Local News

14-year-old boy injured in shooting near Bexley

Police were called to the intersection of East Main Street and South Weyant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near the Bexley area Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the intersection of East Main Street and South Weyant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. 

They found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-3689 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.