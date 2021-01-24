14-year-old boy injured in shooting near Bexley

Police were called to the intersection of East Main Street and South Weyant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting near the Bexley area Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus police, they were called to the intersection of East Main Street and South Weyant Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

They found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in stable condition.