14-year-old boy helps Schmidt’s Fudge Haus recover after break-in

The Wellington eighth-grader said he brainstormed ideas of how he could personally help and that’s when he came up with creating a GoFundMe.

The owner of Schmidt’s Fudge Haus in German Village walked into his store on March 12 and found glass everywhere, their cash register gone and merchandise smashed.

The biggest mess that needed to be cleaned, was the window that was smashed in order for the person to enter the store.

Tim Dick said because of the pandemic, they couldn’t afford to have to close another day because of this.

Dick said friends and employees came rushing over to help and that’s where Jonah Hunter got involved.

The 14-year-old has been going to the store for a while, buying his favorite candy and chocolates. Hunter said he stopped in the day after the break-in and noticed right away the owner had a worried look on his face.

“Tim and the Fudge Haus have already gone through a tough enough year with COVID and everything, and they didn’t deserve this,” Hunter said.

He expressed that anyone, any age, can make a difference in the world and the littlest gestures go a long way.

Hunter’s kindness and outreach are appreciated by the owner of the shop and he gets emotional when he talks about it.

“I can’t begin to tell you how powerful and how moved I am with Jonah coming in with his love and passion to a small business, and with me speaking to that, to come in and do what he’s done and to reach out and start seeing all the support and all the love that people have, it’s like wow it makes me stand stronger,” Dick said.

He said it inspires him to make sure he’s continuing to show that much support for others and he hopes the community follows along, knowing humanity shines through.