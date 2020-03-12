'Absolutely tragic': 12-year-old Columbus girl killed in apparent accidental shooting

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said there have been several accidental shootings this year in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tragedy struck a Reynoldsburg neighborhood Wednesday night when police say a 12-year-old girl died after being hit with a neighbor's stray bullet.

“My next door neighbor’s been hit...been shot,” a caller told a 911 dispatcher. “Just a few minutes ago we heard somebody screaming and she opened up the door and she said my daughter’s been shot.”

Officers went to the 7000 block of Brooke Boulevard, near Reynoldsburg, around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found Lidia Ghide shot and medics took her to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police said 42-year-old Eric Carpenter was handling a rifle when the weapon discharged.

The bullet went through his apartment and struck Ghide, who was in the apartment next door, police said.

Carpenter was arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

“It’s absolutely tragic first and foremost,” Fuqua said.

Fuqua says Carpenter isn't new to handling guns.

“The saddest part about all of this is the fact that we’re talking about someone who wasn’t a novice with firearms,” Fuqua said.

Fuqua says to always do what’s necessary for safety.

“You don’t ever want a family to have to deal with the loss of a child or a loss of any loved one,” he said. “But, again, this just highlights another unfortunate, tragic death of someone in the city of Columbus who should still be here today.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.