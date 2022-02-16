Woman seriously injured during Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is seriously injured after being shot inside a Linden home early Wednesday morning.
According to Columbus Police, two separate homes were shot at shortly after 12:50 am. on the 1100 block of East 26th Avenue.
Police at the scene said the victim was inside one of the homes when someone drove by and fired more than a dozen rounds. The woman was inside when she was struck by gunfire.
The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Columbus Police. Her condition is now stable.
East 26th Ave. is currently blocked off from Ontario Ave. to Hamilton Ave.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.