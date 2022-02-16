Woman seriously injured during Linden shooting

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened shortly after 12:50 am. on the 1100 block of East 26th Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 22-year-old woman is seriously injured after being shot inside a Linden home early Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus Police, two separate homes were shot at shortly after 12:50 am. on the 1100 block of East 26th Avenue.

Police at the scene said the victim was inside one of the homes when someone drove by and fired more than a dozen rounds. The woman was inside when she was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to Columbus Police. Her condition is now stable.

East 26th Ave. is currently blocked off from Ontario Ave. to Hamilton Ave.