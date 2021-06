Officers found a person that had been shot laying outside the Marathon Gas Station at 3464 Sullivant Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was found shot and killed outside a Hilltop area gas station Wednesday morning, according to police.

Officers were called around 4:20 a.m. to the Marathon Gas Station at 3464 Sullivant Avenue.

Police found a person that had been shot laying outside. Authorities said that person was pronounced dead at 4:27 a.m.